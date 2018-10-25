These are the Xiaomi phones getting Android Pie and when

Xiaomi‘s MIUI department has released a list of the devices getting Android Pie and when. The list also mentions devices that are yet to get Android Oreo and when they would.

Based on the list, the following devices are already running Android Oreo: Mi 5, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 6, Mi 8, Mi 8 SE, Mi 8 Lite, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi 8 Pro, Mi MIX, Mi MIX 2, Mi Note 2, and Mi Note 3.

The list also says an Android Oreo beta program will begin in Q4 2018 for the following devices – Redmi 5, and Redmi 5A. The Redmi 5 Plus and Mi 5X are also in this category which is unusual since both devices already run Android Oreo.

The list also says the Mi MIX 2S, Mi 8, and Mi 8 Explorer Edition have all received the Android Pie update while the Mi 8 SE, Mi 8 Pro, and Mi Max 3 will join the Android Pie beta program this quarter.

It is not clear if the devices joining the Android P beta program this quarter are the only ones getting Android Pie excluding those that are already running it. We hope more devices are added in the future. However, we’ll advise you not to raise your hopes as Xiaomi isn’t usually keen on updating the Android version number but on updating MIUI itself.

There are also some devices missing entirely from the list such as the Mi 6X which leads us to believe that we haven’t heard the last from Xiaomi regarding Android Pie updates.

