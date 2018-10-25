Samsung Galaxy S10 X 5G and Huawei P30 Pro tipped to feature 12 GB RAM

A fresh leak that has surfaced from Weibo reveals that Samsung Galaxy S10 and Huawei P30 flagship phones will be launching in March 2019. The leak also reveals that the Galaxy S10 X 5G and Huawei P30 Pro models could be equipped with 12 GB of RAM.

Smartphone companies have started launching phones with 10 GB of RAM. The Xiaomi Black Shark Helo gaming phone is the first smartphone to be equipped with 10 GB of RAM followed by the newly announced Xiaomi Mi MIX 3. Nubia has also confirmed that its upcoming Red Magic 2 phone will be equipped with 10 GB of RAM. In the recent past, an Oppo Find X variant was also spotted with 10 GB of RAM on TENAA. Going by the new leak, it appears that some companies like Samsung and Huawei are now working on smartphones with 12 GB of RAM.

The below image reveals that the Galaxy S10 will be arriving in March in four variants such as Galaxy S10 with 4 GB of RAM, Galaxy S10 Plus with 6 GB of RAM, Galaxy S10 X with 8 GB of RAM and Galaxy S10 X 5G with 12 GB of RAM. Interestingly, there is no 10 GB RAM version of the Galaxy S10.

The leak also reveals that Huawei will be challenging the Galaxy S10 series with its P30 smartphones. The Huawei P30 is expected to feature 8 GB of RAM whereas the advanced P30 Pro may come with 12 GB of RAM.

As the name goes, the Samsung Galaxy S10 X 5G with 12 GB of RAM could be equipped with support for 5G connectivity. There is no mentioning of 5G support on the P30 Pro in the above leak. Huawei is also gunning towards launching its first 5G phone in 2019. Hence, there is a possibility that the P30 Pro could become the first Huawei phone to support 5G connection. Xiaomi has also confirmed that the Mi MIX 3 5G version will be announced in the first quarter of 2019.

Rumors surrounding the Galaxy S10 series have revealed that the S10 and S10 Plus phones will be equipped with 5.8-inch displays whereas the S10 X and S10 X 5G phones may feature 6.44-inch screens. Except for S10, the other models are expected to feature ultra-sonic in-display fingerprint scanner and triple rear cameras. The S10 may feature a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dual camera setup. The S10 Plus, S10 X and S10 X 5G models may feature dual selfie shooters. The Galaxy S10 series of smartphones are going to arrive with Android 9 Pie OS onboard.

