Meizu M8 Note goes official with a 6.15-display, Snapdragon 632 and more

Chinese phone maker Meizu has officially launched the Meizu M8 Note in China. Meizu is renowned for the topnotch and innovative design of its smartphones. So the sleek and beautiful design of the M8 Note isn’t much of a surprise. The device also comes with a decent price tag that reflects its hardware setup.

Meizu M8 Note is a premium budget phone that is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 632 chipset which is an upgrade over the popular Snapdragon 625 chipset. The chipset is paired with 4GB of RAM while there is 64GB of internal storage onboard. Surprisingly, the M8 Note only comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage but we expect Meizu to throw in more versions in due course.

The M8 Note presents with a huge 6.15-inch In-cell LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 2160x1080pixels. The display comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device packs a 12MP+5MP dual camera setup at the rear with the sensors aligned vertically at the middle. The camera arrangement looks similar to that of the Meizu 16X but in this case, the LED flash is at the top while at the bottom there is a fingerprint sensor.

As for the price, the Meizu M8 Note is priced at 1298 yuan ($187). The device is presently on reservation on Meizu official website, Meizu Tmall official flagship store, Jingdong, Suning Tesco and offline Meizu store. It will go on sale officially on November 1 at 00:00.