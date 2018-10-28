ASUS ZenFone 6 prototype images reveal in-display camera and triple rear cameras

The ASUS ZenFone 5 series of smartphones was made official at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 tech trade show that was held in February this year. The Taiwanese company could be working on ZenFone 6 series that may go official at the upcoming MWC event in February 2019. Fresh photos of the ZenFone 6 smartphone have appeared today reveal that it will be arriving with an in-display camera and a rear-mounted triple camera unit.

In the first image, the ZenFone 6 prototype is placed beside the ZenFone 5Z. Compared to the ZenFone 5Z, the ZenFone 6 appears to be sporting a notch-less display surrounded by slimmer bezels. An in-screen camera is situated on the top-left corner of its display. The bottom edge of the ZenFone 6 protype has a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C and an external speaker grille.

In the second image, the in-display camera can be seen at the top-right corner of the screen of the ZenFone 6 prototype. There is another image showing another prototype of the phone with a smaller display notch like the OPPO R17 or F9.

There are couple of other images that show that the ZenFone 6 is equipped with a triple camera unit and a fingerprint scanner on its rear shell. Lastly, there is another image showing the handset with a dual camera setup.

Read More: ASUS ZenFone Lite L1 and ZenFone Max M1 announced in India

Since the above images belong to the prototype of ZenFone 6, there is no guarantee on the design that the company may have adopted for its ZenFone 6 series of smartphones. There is a possibility that the successor of the ZenFone 5Z may feature a triple camera system and the device that will arrive to replace the ZenFone 5 may come equipped with dual rear cameras. The rumor mill is expected to reveal more information on the upcoming ZenFone 6 series through forthcoming leaks.

Whats your opinion on the leaked images of ZenFone 6 prototypes? Share us your views by posting your comments below.