Vivo Y93 with Snapdragon 439 and 1,598 Yuan (~$230) pricing may launch in November

A recent report has revealed that Vivo may soon release Vivo Y95 smartphone in November as a successor for the Vivo 83 phone. A China Telecom website listing for the Vivo Y93 suggests that China will be also receiving this new Y-series smartphone in the coming month. The listing suggests that it could be the first smartphone to feature the new Snapdragon 439 mobile platform that was announced in June this year.

A Vivo phone with variants V1818A and V1818T was spotted with full specifications on the website of Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) and TENAA, the Chinese telecom authority. However, these listings had not revealed the product name of the device. The China Telecom listing of the Vivo V1818A reveals that it will be arriving in China as Vivo Y93 smartphone.

Qualcomm had launched Snapdragon 429, Snapdragon 439 and Snapdragon 632 mobile platforms in June. The Honor 8C and Meizu Note 8 are the first phones to arrive with Snapdragon 632. Phones powered by other two SoCs have not released yet. The SD439 is a 14nm chipset that includes Adreno 505 graphics and 1.9 GHz quad cores of Cortex A53 and 1.45 GHz quad cores of Cortex A53.

Coming back to Vivo Y93, the SoC of the smartphone will be coupled with 4 GB of RAM. It will be equipped with an internal storage of 64 GB. The handset is expected to release in China on Nov. 15 with a price tag of 1,598 Yuan (~$230). It will be arriving Zixia Red and Starry Night Black colors.

A waterdrop notch screen of 6.2 inches is available on the Vivo Y93 smartphone. The display carries support for HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The handset is packed with a 3,935mAh battery. There is no confirmation on whether the phone carries support for fast charging. Also, the handset does not seem to feature a fingerprint scanner. So, the users of Y95 could be only relying on face unlock feature for unlocking it.

The Vivo Y93 is loaded with Android 8.1 Oreo OS. Apart from internal storage, it offers additional space for storing contents through microSD card slot. There is a selfie camera of 8-megapixel on the device. The rear panel of the phone is equipped with 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup.

