HMD Global sends out detailed invite and lots of teasers for October 16 launch

Just as we reported, HMD Global didn’t announce the Nokia 7.1 Plus yesterday, instead, we got the Nokia 3.1 Plus. However, there is one more Nokia event holding in China on October 16 and there is a high chance the Nokia X7 (Nokia 7.1 Plus) will be announced there.

HMD Global has sent out a series of invites that reveal details such as the venue and time of the launch. They have also released a bunch of posters that tease some features of the phone.

The invite says the event is for a new Nokia phone among their 2018 Autumn release. It will hold at the popular jazz club, Blue Note, which is located at No. 23, East Qianmen Street, Beijing. The event will begin at 1600hrs local time.

The teaser poster, on the other hand, confirm the phone will have a Snapdragon processor, an AI camera features with automatic scene detection, stereo speakers at the bottom, and a USB Type-C port. Don’t be bothered about the lack of an audio jack at the bottom of the phone, it is most likely at the top of the phone just like the Nokia 7 Plus.

READ MORE: Nokia 2.1V is a Verizon exclusive version of the Nokia 2.1



The Nokia X7 will come with a display with a notch at the top, a Snapdragon 710 processor, dual rear cameras, up to 6GB of RAM, Android Oreo, and a 3400mAh battery.

(Source, Via)