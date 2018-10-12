ZTE Axon 9 Pro releasing on Oct 16, Pricing is stunning – 3999 yuan ($578) for 8GB+256GB!

ZTE has finally revealed the pricing and release date for the Axon 9 Pro for the Chinese market. The device will be on sale at 10 AM on October 16 and will have a price of 3,999 yuan ($578). Interestingly, the price tag is for the topmost 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

The AXON 9 Pro features a 6.21-inch notch screen design with a resolution of 2248×1080pixels with a screen aspect ratio of 18.7:9. The premium design includes a glass back panel. The device is equipped with a vertical dual rear camera setup as well as a rear fingerprint sensor. The device packs a Snapdragon 845 chipset and is available in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

As stated earlier, there is equally an 8GB + 256GB storage variant which is on reservation on ZTE Mall. The 3999 yuan ($578) price tag is dope for an 8GB RAM device teaming up with 256GB of storage. This is even cheaper than the price of the 6GB+128GB variant which comes with a price tag of 649 euros (~$757, 5201 yuan) in Europe. Unfortunately, this super price tag will only be available in China. Hopefully, the device will also hit India with a competitive price tag.

