ZTE begins registration for Android Pie beta (with MiFavor 9) for Axon 9 Pro in China

The ZTE Axon 9 Pro which launched last year wasn’t as popular as its predecessor, the Axon 7. It also ran stock Android (Android 8.1 Oreo) out of the box instead of ZTE’s MiFavor UI.

Two months after its release, ZTE has begun registration for an Android Pie beta program for users in China that also brings MiFavor 9. Interested participants are invited to sign up here with details such as their IMEI, WeChat ID, and phone number.

Registration for the beta update program began a few weeks ago but it appears no one has received the update yet which is supposed to arrive as an OTA. Nevertheless, we expect the update will bring a bunch of new MiFavor features other than those of Android 9 itself to the Axon 9 Pro.

The Axon 9 Pro was launched at IFA back in August but didn’t go on sale until November. It has a 6.21-inch AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2248 resolution and support for HDR10. It is powered by the Snapdragon 845 which is paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

The phone comes with a 12MP primary rear camera and a 20MP ultra-wide secondary camera. It also has a 20MP selfie camera. The Axon 9 Pro keeps the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner from its predecessor but adds wireless charging and an IP68 rating. It packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4+. It also has stereo speakers but is missing an audio jack.

