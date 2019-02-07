Essential PH-2 could have front-facing camera placed behind the display

Essential Phone, which was well talked but didn’t fare well in terms of sales, is reportedly working on its successor, dubbed Essential PH-2. Now, new details have surfaced online, revealing the phone’s display information and design.

According to the latest report, a new set of drawings have surfaced online, which suggests that the smartphone will come with a display that can go transparent, getting rid of all the notches and moving parts on the device.

The patent design further suggests that the Essential Phone PH-2 will have at least one camera sensor and one light sensor placed under the display. The report suggests that device will come with an OLED panel and become semitransparent on command when selfie camera is opened.

There’s also a second set of drawings which reveals that the handset will have an under-display fingerprint sensor, something which most of the flagship smartphones are now offering. It’s noteworthy that the name PH-2 was earlier spotted in a document of a US smartphone carrier but no other details related to the device are known at this time.

We are also expecting the smartphone to come with a near stock version of the latest Android operating system, which in this case could be the Android 9 Pie. We also expect the phone to come powered by Qualcomm’s flagship chipset.

Recently, it was reported that the company is working on a second device, which the company labeled as a “mobile product”. However, this second device might possibly be the leaked tiny phone that employs AI (artificial intelligence) to answer text messages and e-mails.

Currently, there is no word regarding the launch timeline of the smartphone. However, it’s highly unlikely that the patented device is the same device that was recently reported to have an AI-powered system to answer messages.

Essential launched its first phone, the PH-1 more than a year ago, which didn’t do well due to a number of issues. Earlier reports indicated that the company canceled plans of a successor and even suspended some other hardware devices it had in development. However, it seems that the situation has changed and the company has now kicked-off development.

