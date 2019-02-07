Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (not Galaxy Watch Sport) specifications leaked

Samsung has a new smartwatch which we expect it will unveil at its Unpacked event in a few weeks. Originally thought to be the Galaxy Watch Sport, new details have revealed it will actually launch as the Galaxy Watch Active. The specifications of the watch have also surfaced.

The official name of the watch was found by an XDA Developer member – deadman96385, while the specs were found in the watch’s firmware files.

The Galaxy Watch Active runs Tizen 4.0.0.3 and has the model number SM-R500 which seems to be lower than that of the Gear Sport (SM-R600). Notwithstanding, the Active does come with some upgrades over the Gear Sport.

The display is slightly larger at 1.3-inches but keeps the same 360 x 360 resolution. It is powered by an Exynos 9110 processor. It also has a speaker, NFC for Samsung Pay but no MST support, and a 230mAh battery. The battery is small when compared to that of the Gear Sport but XDA says it might be that of a smaller model. A larger model may pack a bigger battery.

The Galaxy Watch Active will have an LTE model. There is even a report of a dual e-SIM model. The watch has a heart rate sensor but the firmware files didn’t say anything about a blood pressure monitor. It has a glove mode, Bixby Assistant, Back and Menu buttons, and even a gyroscope.

The Galaxy Watch Active will be available in silver, blue, black, and gold when it launches.

