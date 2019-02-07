Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 is official: brings 10% increase in performance over SD710 and new features

Qualcomm has unveiled a brand new processor. The new Snapdragon 712 joins the Snapdragon 710 under the Snapdragon 7 series.

The Snapdragon 712 is a 10nm chipset with 8 x Kryo 360 cores clocked at 2.3GHz. The GPU and DSP are also the same Adreno 616 and Hexagon 685 in the Snapdragon 710.

The new SoC brings support for Quick Charge 4+, support for 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 60GHz WiFi bands. It also brings support for Qualcomm’s TrueWireless™ Stereo Plus technology and Qualcomm® Broadcast Audio technology.

The Snapdragon 712 still has the same Cat. 15 LTE as the Snapdragon 710. Maximum camera and display support have also not changed. Below is a table that shows the differences between the new Snapdragon 712 and the Snapdragon 710:

Snapdragon 712 Snapdragon 710 8x Qualcomm® Kryo™ 360 CPU @ 2.3GHz 8x Qualcomm® Kryo™ 360 CPU @ 2.2GHz Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 4+ technology Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 4 technology *Qualcomm Aqstic™ audio technology



*Qualcomm TrueWireless™ Stereo Plus technology



*Qualcomm® Broadcast Audio technology



*Qualcomm® aptX™ audio technology *Qualcomm Aqstic™ audio technology



*Qualcomm® aptX™ audio technology Qualcomm® Signal Boost adaptive antenna tuning Qualcomm® Adaptive Antenna Tuning Wi-Fi Spectral Bands: 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 60GHz Wi-Fi Spectral Bands: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz

We expect manufacturers to announce which of their upcoming devices will sport the new chipset.

(Source)