Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Lenovo S5 Pro GT vs Huawei P Smart (2019): Specs Comparison

Unless you are an advanced user or you want to use your smartphone for productivity and photography, in 2019 a midrange device is probably enough for you. The last-generation mid-rangers are usually the recommended ones due to their updated software and higher-end specs. Among the latest relevant ones, there are definitely the Samsung Galaxy M20, the Lenovo S5 Pro GT and the Huawei P Smart 2019. Three devices that hitten the market with affordable prices and well-balanced specs sheets. If you want to get one of them but you are unsure about which one to choose, here is a complete specs comparison.

Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Lenovo S5 Pro GT vs Huawei P Smart (2019)

Samsung Galaxy M20 Lenovo S5 Pro GT Huawei P Smart (2019) DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 156.4 x 74.5 x 8.8 mm, 186 grams 154.5 x 75.5 x 7.7 mm, 170 grams 155.2 x 73.4 x 8 mm, 160 grams DISPLAY 6.3 inches, 1080 x 2340p (Full HD+), 409 ppi, PLS TFT 6.2 inches, 1080 x 2246p (Full HD+), 402 ppi, 18.7:9 ratio, LTPS IPS LCD 6.21 inches, 1080 x 2340 pixels, 415 ppi, 19.5:9 ratio, LTPS IPS LCD PROCESSOR Samsung Exynos 7904, octa-core 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 660, octa-core 2.2 GHz Huawei Hisilicon Kirin 710, octa-core 2.2 GHz MEMORY 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – micro SD dedicated slot 4 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 64 GB – 6 GB RAM, 128 GB – micro SD slot 3 GB RAM, 64 GB – 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – micro SD slot SOFTWARE Android 8.1 Oreo, Samsung Experience Android 8.0 Oreo, ZUI Android 9 Pie, EMUI CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS CAMERA Dual 13 + 5 MP f/1.9 and f/2.2

8 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 12 + 20 MP f/1.8 and f/2.6

Dual 20 + 8 MP f/2.0 front camera Dual 13 + 2 MP f/1.8

16 or 8 MP f/2.0 front camera BATTERY 5000 mAh 3500 mAh 3400 mAh ADDITIONAL FEATURES Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot Hybrid Dual SIM slot

Design

A lot of midrange smartphones owners have to deal with ugly aesthetics or cheap materials. It is not the case with the Huawei P Smart (2019) that comes with a design similar to flagships. It has a very beautiful glass back with gradient colors, as well as a borderless display coming with a minimal dewdrop notch. Lenovo S5 Pro GT is not as beautiful as the Huawei P Smart 2019, but it comes with a more solid build quality due to its full metal unibody design. Further, it has an IR face recognition system and stereo speakers making the design uglier but improving the functionalities. Samsung Galaxy M20 comes with the highest screen-to-body ratio, but i do not like its body too much and Huawei P Smart 2019 is definitely better aesthetically.

Display

Besides having the most beautiful design, Huawei P Smart (2019) has also a display with the most advanced technologies that can deliver a better viewing quality. Lenovo S5 Pro GT is at the same level, but it has a way bigger notch that looks a bit anachronistic. Despite that, I prefer the Lenovo S5 Pro GT as a multimedia phone because it features louder stereo speakers that can guarantee a better experience with videos. Even though it has narrower bezels, Samsung Galaxy M20 takes the last place when it comes to display and multimedia.

Specs & Software

The Kirin 710 chipset found on the Huawei P Smart (2019) is the one which proved to a more powerful chipset compared to the Exynos 7904 on the Galaxy M20. However, Huawei P Smart (2019) comes with max 3 GB of RAM, that is not so much to push that chipset to the top. So for multi-tasking lovers, Galaxy M20 may result better. But overall I would choose the Lenovo S5 Pro GT because it comes with the more powerful Snapdragon 660. It is also the only one to sport up to 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of internal storage. And besides over-classing the performance levels of the Kirin 710 in the most demanding scenarios, it is also very efficient in terms of energy consumption.

Camera

Lenovo S5 Pro GT has the most unique and surprising camera department. On the rear side, it has a dual setup with 12 and 20 MP sensors that can perform 2x optical zoom without losing details. On the front side, unlike its opponents, it boasts another dual camera that consists of a main 20 MP sensor and a depth sensor to enhance the bokeh effect with selfies. The second place goes to Samsung Galaxy M20 which comes with the classic main sensor + depth sensor configuration on the back, but it captures bright shots.

Battery

Given its much bigger battery (5000 mAh!) and the usual software optimization by Samsung, we believe that Samsung Galaxy M20 will have up to twice the battery life of Lenovo S5 Pro GT and Huawei P Smart 2019, at least in some scenarios. That does not mean that its rivals have short battery life, but Samsung Galaxy M20 is one of the longest-lasting phones on a single charge so far.

Price

Lenovo S5 Pro GT wins the comparison due to its better performances, excellent cameras and useful additional features such as stereo speakers and IR face recognition. It costs about €200/$226, while Samsung Galaxy M20 debuted in China for €150/$170 and Huawei P Smart 2019 costs about €250/$285.

Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Lenovo S5 Pro GT vs Huawei P Smart (2019): PROs and CONS

Samsung Galaxy M20

PROs

Huge battery

Affordable price

Great camera

High screen-to-body ratio

CONS

Anonymous design

Lenovo S5 Pro GT

PROs

Good hardware

Nice cameras

Stereo speakers

3D face recognition

CONS

Design

Huawei P Smart (2019)

PROs

Great aesthetics

Nice display

Good performance

Nice selfie cameras

CONS