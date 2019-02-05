Samsung Galaxy M20 launching in Indonesia on February 14

After launching the Galaxy M-series in India, Samsung’s next stop is Indonesia. But this time it appears only the Galaxy M20 will be available in the Southeast Asian country.

Online retailers such as Lazada and JD Indonesia have put up special pages ahead of the phone’s launch on February 14. Lazada has a page counting down to the date while JD Indonesia clearly states the phone will be available on February 14.

The Galaxy M20’s main features include a 5,000mAh battery that should provide up to 17 hours of video playback or 100 hours of music playback or last all day for calls. It also has the new Infinity-V Display and dual rear cameras.

The M20 has a 6.3-inch LCD display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by the Exynos 7904 octa-core processor with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of storage. It has an 8MP front-facing camera and a 13MP + 5MP dual camera setup on its back. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box but will get updated to Android Pie later. It has a hybrid SIM slot and you can swap the second SIM slot for a MicroSD card (512GB max.). Charging and data transfer is via a USB Type-C port.

The Galaxy M20 comes in Ocean Blue and Charcoal Black but it seems only the blue variant will be available in Indonesia.

