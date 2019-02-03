Samsung Galaxy A90 concept render imagines what Samsung’s first pop-up camera phone may look like

The Vivo NEX was the first smartphone to launch with a pop-up selfie camera. In a few weeks, Vivo will launch its second commercially available smartphone with a pop-up camera – the Vivo V15 Pro. However, it likely won’t be the only pop-up selfie camera phone we are getting from a top manufacturer this year. It has been reported that the Samsung Galaxy A90 will also have a pop-up selfie camera. Concept renders of the device have now surfaced online.

The pop-up selfie camera design is supposed to result in a phone with a very high screen-to-body ratio. For the Galaxy A90, it will be interesting to see if it has a higher screen-to-body ratio than the Galaxy S10 which has a punch hole display or as Samsung calls it, an Infinity-O display.

These renders show that there is still a lower bezel though not a thick one. There are actually two designs for the pop-up selfie camera: one has the camera positioned on the left of the phone’s display just like that of the Vivo NEX while the other has the camera positioned in the middle.

The phone has an in-display fingerprint scanner which has already been reported to be a feature of three Galaxy A-series phones scheduled to launch this year. The Galaxy A90 is one of the devices, so it is no surprise that the designer has included it in these renders.

On its rear, the concept Galaxy A90 has three cameras stacked on top of one another and positioned in the middle of the device. The sensors all share the same housing and there is an LED flash below the setup. The manufacturer’s branding sits a few millimeters beneath it.

The images show the phone in a gradient purple finish but a leak from a few weeks ago said the Galaxy A90 will come in black, silver, and gold color variants. It has also been reported to come in only one storage configuration – 128GB.

The Galaxy A90 will probably not launch anytime soon but we expect more details to surface in the weeks or months leading up to its eventual arrival.

