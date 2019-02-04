Buy Top-Branded Gaming Mouse At Lowered Prices On GearBest [Coupon Inside]

Fast and precise mouse movements play a vital role in most PC games. In other words, it is imperative for avid PC gamers to have a gaming mouse that doesn’t compromise on precision or accuracy.



While finding a premium mouse that enhances your gaming experience isn’t exactly a backbreaking task, these PC gaming accessories don’t come cheap. But that’s about to change.

Known as one of China’s best online stores for electronic items, GearBest is currently offering these must-have pc gaming accessories at lowered prices. Moreover, we’ll show how you can save more money at checkout.

Razer RZ01 – 0085 DeathAdder Ergonomic Gaming Mouse

Sporting an ergonomic design, the Razer RZ01 – 0085 DeathAdder features 1800DPI Razer 3G infrared sensor. Moreover, it comes with three high-speed response buttons that can be programmed independently.

This Razer-branded gaming mouse is made using high-quality ABS material and features a 1.8m USB wire for connection. Although it doesn’t support DPI adjustments, the Razer RZ01 – 0085 DeathAdder supports a high resolution of 1800DPI.

The Razer RZ01 – 0085 DeathAdder ergonomic gaming mouse would normally set you back $33.21, but you can now buy it at a lowered price of just $25.99 on GearBest. You can extend this 22 percent discount by using coupon code GB-34RAZ.

The aforesaid coupon helps you save an extra $2 by bringing the device’s already lowered selling price further down to just $23.99 before you click the ‘Place Your Order’ button.

You can visit this link to avail the discount, which will be valid for the black color version of the mouse. With only 88 pieces remaining, this promo is slated to end in nine days.

HXSJ A869 Wired Gaming Mouse

Looking for a professional wireless optical mouse that doesn’t cost a bomb> The HXSJ A869 might just fill the bill. It adopts an ergonomic body design for a more comfortable hand feel.

Furthermore, the HXSJ A869 is designed to deliver a seamless and sensitive operating experience. It features adjustable DPI and has an automatic power off function to ensure energy saving.

The HXSJ A869 usually sells for $7.58 but thanks to a 21 percent discount, you can now buy this feature-laden gaming mouse for just $5.99 on GearBest. You can visit this link to avail the discount on the black color version of the mouse.

It is worth noting that there were only 81 pieces left for this promo, which is slated to wrap up in nine days.

HXSJ T22 Rechargeable Vertical Wireless Mouse

The HXSJ T22 provides 2.4GHz wireless connection so that you can conveniently use for a longer duration. It resorts to using an ergonomic design in a bid to avoid carpal tunnel syndrome.

Moreover, this plug-and-play mouse delivers a maximum 2400DPI to ensure precise position. It is made using an ABS material and delivers a transmit range of 10m and even supports DPI adjustments.

While you’d normally expect a top-branded mouse offering comparable features to cost a bomb, the HXSJ T22 is currently up for sale carrying a reduced price tag of just $9.99 on GearBest.

This is a noteworthy 22 percent drop in the device’s original selling price of $12.75. Regrettably, there were only 87 pieces left for this promo, which is scheduled to end in nine days.

You can visit this link to grab the discount, which will be valid for the black color version of the mouse. Alternatively, you can buy the gray-tinted HXSJ T22 wireless mouse if you are willing to shell out $9.39.

Note that the gray color version usually retails for $12.75. There were 72 pieces remaining and the promo will end in seven days.

