Music lovers who fancy listening to their favorite songs even while on the go usually resort to using portable speakers.

While there’s no dearth of top-branded speakers that adopt Bluetooth technology to offer wireless connectivity, these devices aren’t easy on the pocketbook.

In fact, you are likely to end up spending a lot of money on a Bluetooth speaker. But that’s about to change.

Known for jazzing up users’ audio experience, Tronsmart has now teamed up with GeekBuying to offer two of its well-received Bluetooth speakers at lowered prices on the Chinese online store.

Aside from taking full advantage of the aforesaid drop in the selling price of top-end portable speakers from Shenzhen-based Company, you can use specific coupon codes to get extra discounts during the check out process.

Tronsmart Force SoundPulse Bluetooth Speaker

Designed to provide immersive sound even on-the-go, the Tronsmart Force SoundPulse Bluetooth speaker is highly durable and powerful.

Moreover, it comes with IPX7 waterproof rating so that you can carry it to the beach or a pool party without worrying about accidental splashes. Its dual passive radiators deliver an output of about 40W with powerful bass.

While its features justify the $72.99 price tag the Tronsmart Force SoundPulse usually carries, you can now buy it for just $65.99 on GeekBuying. This is a 10 percent drop in the speaker’s retail price.



On top of that, you can use coupon code GIZ_QWMMSXXA to get an extra $7 off. In other words, you can bring the lowered retail price of the Tronsmart Force SoundPulse further down to $58.99 simply by applying the aforesaid coupon.

Aside from that, you can get a JFZ 32GB MicroSD SDHC SDXC TF card for phones and tablets as a free gift with this order. You can visit this link to avail the discount before the promo ends.

Tronsmart Element Blaze Bluetooth Speaker

The Tronsmart Element Blaze can be effortlessly paired with one more Blaze speaker so that you can have a more engaging audio experience.

The Blaze is an IPX56 certified speaker that supports the latest innovation in Bluetooth speaker technology, True Wireless Stereo (TWS).

It houses dual passive radiators that ensure you get superior bass quality. Aside from that, it even features customizable lighting modes that can be adjusted to suit your fancy.

The Tronsmart Element Blaze Bluetooth Speaker usually carries a $79.42 price tag on both online as well as offline stores, but you can now buy it at a reduced price of just $26.99 on GeekBuying.



As if that weren’t enough, you can extend this 66 percent discount by applying coupon code GIZ_EZASAXKX. The coupon helps you save $1.35 more by reducing the speaker’s original selling price to just $25.64.

In order to avail this discount, all you need to do is to follow this link without wasting time. Note that the promo is slated to end in just one day.