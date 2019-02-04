Looking for great RC drones at affordable prices? You have come to the right place.

As part of its latest promotion, Banggood is now doling out a whopping 70 percent off on a wide selection of drones.

Dubbed as ‘Chinese New Year RC Drone Sales,’ this recently kicked-off promo features top-branded drones that you can buy at lowered prices.

Moreover, the promo offers Banggood users buying specific models of RC drones a chance to get extra discounts in the form of coupons.

For the sake of an instance, the DJI Mavic Pro would normally set you back $2,365.99. Thanks to a 41 percent reduction in its original asking price, the coveted RC drone can be yours for a lowered price of only $1,555.

On top of that, you can avail an extra 20% off for DJI Mavic Pro simply by applying coupon code 88b381 during the checkout process.

Likewise, you can get 25 percent off for the DJI Mavic Air, 15 percent off for DJI Mavic 2 and an opportunity to get a considerable 34 percent off for the DJI RYZE Tello.

It is worth noting that the aforesaid coupons have been associated with specific expiry dates and it is imperative for you to use them before they lapse in order to avail the aforesaid discounts.

All RC drones and other spare parts have been split into several categories so that Banggood users can find what they’re looking for without breaking a sweat.

Keeping in line with that, the ‘Hot Sale’ section is brimming with high-end drones from popular manufacturers like VISUO, Eachine, Hubsan, and SJRC.

More importantly, the drones included in this section have gone up for sale carrying heavily discounted price tags.

For example, the Eachine E010 Mini that usually sells for $21 is now up for grabs bearing a dropped price of just $12.99, under this category. In other words, there’s a 42 percent discount available for the E010 Mini RC drone.

Drone enthusiasts looking for the latest RC drones that they can buy without emptying their pockets can head straight to the ‘New Arrivals’ category.

Those living on a tight budget, on the other hand, can go straight to the next sections dubbed Extra 10% OFF Coupon: a7464a, Extra 20% off Coupon: f1fbdc, and Extra 45% OFF Coupon: 812c92.

There are no prizes for guessing that buyers can avail extra discounts on drones included in the above-mentioned categories by applying the specific coupon codes before they lapse.

You can even get noteworthy discounts on a slew of other DJI-branded drones in the ‘DJI Drones’ section. The ‘Spare Parts’ section is where you can buy select accessories for your drone at lowered prices.

You can click here to visit the promotion page and take advantage of the big sale before it comes to an end.