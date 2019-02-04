Oppo’s next-gen flagship smartphone named Oppo Find Z, powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC

With Mobile World Congress 2019 about to take place later this month, smartphone manufacturers are now gearing up to launch its flagship phones. While Oppo is not expected to launch its flagship smartphone at MWC 2019, the company’s upcoming flagship smartphone has surfaced online.

According to the documents filed by the company with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, the upcoming flagship smartphone from Oppo will be named Oppo Find Z, which will be the successor to the Oppo Find X.

While the phone’s specifications have not leaked online yet, the device was previously spotted on benchmarking portal Geekbench, revealing that the smartphone is codenamed “Poseidon.” The Geekbench listing has also revealed the phone’s key specifications.

It suggested that the Oppo Find Z will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor — Snapdragon 855, which is the first commercial chipset to support 5G connectivity. Recently, the company unveiled its 10x hybrid optical zoom technology for enhanced photography experience and Oppo could use the same for this flagship handset.

Oppo could also use a camera technology similar to Samsung‘s variable aperture camera, combined with the 10x optical zoom technology and a night mode feature. There’s also a possibility that the phone could pack a Time of Flight 3D camera that can be used for 3D scanning and also full body frame adjustment.

The company could also use its newly improved in-display fingerprint sensor, which now supports two-finger authentication for higher safety factor as well as a bigger fingerprint recognition area with faster authentication. However, the use of this technology on Oppo Find Z is not confirmed and currently, it’s mere speculation.

The phone will be running Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own ColorOS 6 custom interface. The battery powering the smartphone will come with support for SuperVOOC fast charging but the battery capacity is not yet known.

Meanwhile, the company is all set to launch the Oppo F11 Pro smartphone, which has already passed through certification process in three countries. It has also scheduled a launch event during Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, where it could unveil its foldable smartphone and a 5G compatible smartphone. Later this year, the company is also planning to enter the smart devices market and could debut various new smart home devices such as smart headphones, smartwatches, and others.