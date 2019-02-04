Touted as one of China’s best online stores for electronic items, GeekBuying offers a wide range of Android phones, TV boxes, VR headsets, RC toys and lots more at unbeatable prices.

Looks like cinephiles who fancy watching their favorite series or play popular games on a big screen without leaving the comfort of their rooms are in for a treat.

GeekBuying is now offering big discounts on the Mecool M8S PLUS DVB S2 and A95X MAX S905X2 TV boxes so that you can enjoy your favorite movies and play games without emptying your pocket.

We’ll divulge more details about the aforesaid discount and as an added bonus show how you can save a significant amount of extra money at the time of checking out. So without further ado, let’s delve straight into the details.

Mecool M8S PLUS DVB S2 TV Box

Designed to transform your regular television into a smart TV, the Mecool M8S PLUS DVB S2 runs Android 7.1 Nougat OS. Since the backstage runtime does not use the memory, it runs faster.

The TV box is powered by an Amlogic S905D 64-bit Octa-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor and it packs a competent Mali-T450 GPU, under the hood. It ships with 1GB of RAM and offers 8GB of internal storage capacity.

The feature-laden M8S PLUS DVB S2 would normally set you back $79.22, but you can now buy it for a dropped price of just $56.99 on GeekBuying.

Moreover, you can extend this 28 percent discount by applying coupon code GIZ_MGVXGQQL and get an extra $17 off during the checkout process.

As a result, the original asking price of the TV box reduces to just $52.99. Regrettably, this discount will be valid for the black color version of the M8S PLUS DVB S2 only for a few hours.

You can head straight to this link to grab the discount before the promo comes to an end.

A95X MAX S905X2 TV Box

The 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM variant of the A95X MAX S905X2 has gone up for pre-order on GeekBuying.

More importantly, you can now avail a noteworthy discount on the aforesaid model of the TV box for a limited period of time.

The A95X MAX S905X2 normally retails for $110.05, but you can pre-order it for just $82.99 on GeekBuying.

On top of that, you can use coupon code GIZ_OUUFRSGQ in order to save $14 more before placing your order.

The above-mentioned coupon helps you bring the already reduced selling price of the TV box further down to just $75.99 without breaking a sweat.

You can follow this link to grab this discount. With 30 pre-orders already placed at the time of writing, the promo is on the verge of wrapping.