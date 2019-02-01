OPPO 2019 plans: Snapdragon 855 smartphone coming soon, smartwatches and headphones also on the list

Last year, Oppo announced innovative devices with bezel-less display and on-screen fingerprint sensors. It packed the Oppo X Find with outstanding hardware specification which turned into a nightmare for some other competitor’s flagship devices. As like of 2018, Oppo is also targeting 2019 on a high note, they will announce another high-end smartphone powered by Snapdragon 855. This year they will also debut into the market of smartwatches and smart headphones.

In a recent Qualcomm China’s text interview of Oppo’s CEO Chen Mingyong, he talked about the Oppo’s 2019 plans. He added that the company is keen on bringing new powerful devices to the market. They are also looking to move into the smart home products market with the launch of smart devices for everyday use. They are working on every effort to bring 5G support to their new smartphones.

Oppo 2019 plans

Oppo Find X2 in works?

Oppo is tremendously working hard to bring various new devices into the market. In the interview, Chen Mingyong awsnered about upcoming Oppo flagships and the future of Find X device. He said that Find X is inspired by exploration and innovative technologies. It is a combination of art and technology along with the fusion of new innovative inventions. He termed Snapdragon 845 and 3D structured light technology as reasons behind such immense popularity of Find X.

He also urged that company is soon planning to come up with a Snapdragon 855 processor powered smartphone device. It is expected to make a debut before the end of 2019’s first half. Although he didn’t confirm any other spec of the device, most probably it would be named Oppo FInd X2.

Oppo 5G Plans

Terming the 5G as a groundbreaking technology, he confirmed that Oppo is continuously evolving to develop AI capabilities and 5G technology. It is a revolutionary experience which users should enjoy with much satisfaction and primitiveness. He said Oppo “will further develop AI capabilities with 5G, actively explore the application scenarios of 5G+ era”.

Speaking about 5G technology, Meng added that the new technology needs the blend of AI, AR and other technologies. Although he asserted that 5G is not just about the Internet of Things, it is an overall makeover of devices with new futuristic technologies. He said, “The 5G+ era is not just the Internet of Everything, but also the integration of all things. The deep integration of 5G with AI, AR and other technologies will lead to new hardware, new connections and new services. At the beginning of this year, OPPO officially established the emerging mobile terminal business unit to explore new entrances in the 5G+ era. Based on the user’s high frequency and cross-scenario usage, we will take the lead in targeting smart watches and smart headphones to create the next entry-level product.”

Oppo Smart devices

Oppo is also trying to enter the new spheres of the technology world. As per the Chen, Oppo is actively working on to bring different smart devices in the market. They are set to debut various new smart home devices such as smart headphones, smartwatches and others in the market.

Oppo is tremendously improving its product catalogue and this year will be significant for the Chinese company. It is actively working to bring new products and services under the single branch.

Moreover, last year in October, Oppo successfully achieved the 5G connectivity support with a customised version of Oppo R15.

