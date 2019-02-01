Samsung Galaxy S10 series price, storage variants and color options leaked

The official press renders of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ had leaked few hours ago. A new leak has now revealed the different variants, color options and pricing of the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ for the Netherland..

Samsung Galaxy S10e

The Galaxy S10e will be the entry-level model in the Galaxy S10 series. The leak reveals that it will be arriving with an inbuilt storage of 128 GB. It will be available in Europe in colors like Canary Yellow, Prism Black, Green and White. It will be carrying a price tag of 749 euros (~857). Europe will be receiving a Blue variant for the phone sometime after the launch.

Samsung Galaxy S10

The Galaxy S10 will be available in 128 GB and 512 GB storage choices. Both storage variants of the S10 will be available in colors like Black, Green, White and Blue. The 128 GB and 512 GB variants of the smartphone will be respectively priced at 899 euros (~$1,029) and 1,149 euros (~$1,315).

Samsung Galaxy S10+

The Galaxy S10+ models such as 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and 8 GB RAM + 512 GB storage will be available in colors like Black, Green, White and Blue. These models will be respectively priced at 999 euros (~$1,145) and 1,249 euros (~$1,430).

The highest configuration of the Galaxy S10+ will have 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. This model will be equipped with ceramic body. Hence, it will be available in two colors like Ceramic Black and Ceramic White. The 1 TB Galaxy S10+ with 12 GB of RAM will be priced at 1,499 euros.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series specifications

The Galaxy S10e will be featuring a 5.8-inch S-AMOLED display and it will be fueled by a 3,000mAh battery. It will be equipped with a dual camera setup on its rear and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The Galaxy S10 and S10+ will be respectively arriving with 6.1-inch and 6.4-inch displays. Both devices will feature triple rear-mounted cameras and under-display fingerprint scanners. The S10 will have a single front-facing camera whereas the S10+ will have dual selfie snappers. The S10 will be housing a 3,300mAh battery and the S10+ will be arriving with a 4,000mAh battery.

