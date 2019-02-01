Huawei joins hand with Canada telecom company for strenghtning broadband across small towns

Amid of diplomatic crisis between Canada and China due to Huawei Telecom, the Canadian telecom operator is joining hands with Huawei. ABC Communications has partnered with the Huawei to test the broadband in the rural areas of western British Columbia. Currently, the Canada telecom will test the service within a small area and then will expand to greater areas.

It is quite surprising that on one hand, the Canadian government is taking a tough stance against Huawei. But country’s telecom player, ABC communication is making a new deal with Huawei for expanding its broadband reach across the country. Speaking on the occasion, Eric Li, president of Huawei Canada has welcomed the move. He said in a statement that the company was “proud to provide a solution to this unique Canadian challenge” in the announcement.

Recently, in a US-China trade War, Canda made an entry by arresting Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou from Vancouver airport at the request of American Authorities. Since then, China has been finding ways to take on Canada. Although, the home country of Huawei has arrested two Canadians and sentenced one of them to the death penalty due to an apparent act of retaliation.

Huawei has revealed a lot of flak in the past few months as the US and its allies have excluded the company from 5G networking plans. Various countries such as Australia, New Zealand, Germany, and others have banned Huawei for participating in 5G plans. Though, Canada is now reconsidering about its stance on Huawei;’s inclusion in the new era networking plans.

Whatever the thing is, the new partnership is a step ahead in providing faster speed internet in the rural areas. It will also serve the Canadian Government’s task to increase overall internet speed in rural Canada. Earlier, Canda panned to trade rural internet services for the 5G networks in Cities but now there will be some other model to serve the purpose.

