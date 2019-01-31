Huawei applies for trademarks for “Mate Mini” and “Mate Smart”

Huawei may announce a new line of smartphones this year. The Chinese manufacturer recently submitted trademark applications for “Huawei Mate Mini” and “Huawei Mate Smart” at the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

The documents do not reveal much but since they are under the smartphone category for goods and services, we believe they are future smartphones.

The Mate Mini is presumed to be a new line of small screen devices with flagship specs. At the moment, there is a very short list of flagship phones with small displays as most manufacturers only release high-end phones with large screens.

The Mate Smart, on the other hand, is speculated to be the Mate series variant of the P Smart series. The P Smart was first announced in December 2017 as the international variant of the Huawei Enjoy 7s. It was followed by the P Smart + and P Smart 2019 which were both announced last year.

All these are speculations with no evidence to back them up. However, we do expect more details to surface ahead of their official announcement.

(Sources: 1, 2)