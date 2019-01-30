Huawei’s upcoming flagship Mate 30 to feature SLP circuit board

Huawei is all set to launch its new smartphones — Huawei Mate 30 series in the coming months. Now, the latest report says that the company is planning to use the latest class-loaded board SLP technology for the flagship devices.

With this, Huawei will become the third major smartphone manufacturer that will adopt the SLP circuit board technology in its smartphones. Earlier, Apple used the same technology for its iPhone X and Samsung has reportedly adopted this for its upcoming Exynos-powered Galaxy S10 lineup.

SPL circuit board stands for Substrate Like PCB, which is sometimes being misleadingly called “Stacked Logic Board”. With the SLP motherboards, the chips are stacked or packed together, which helps in making their footprint much smaller.

While most of today’s phones use 10 layers of copper on the PCB, the stacked SLP circuit board uses 20, permitting a higher density of components in a given surface area. This makes extra space inside for other components, such as a larger battery, however, it’s not confirmed how the company plans to utilize the extra space.

Although the mobile phone market is in growth bottleneck, the industry is expected to witness a significant upgrade trend this year in terms of PCB and motherboards. The tier-II brands are also expected to be upgraded from the traditional high-density connection board (HDI) to the Anylayer-class HDI product. The main reason for such upgrade is being attributed to growth in demand for mobile phone functions.

As we mentioned, Apple utilized the same design for its last year’s iPhone X, which follows in its successors too, enabling the company to introduce a bigger L-shaped battery inside. The SLP circuit board market is estimated at $1.9 billion in 2016 and $2.24 billion by 2023, with a 64 percent CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is expected to come in three models — SM-G970F, SM-G975F, and SM-G973F. The Galaxy S10 lineup from Samsung is going to launch officially on 20th February and will be showcased at the upcoming MWC 2019 in Barcelona, Spain which kicks-off from 25th February.

As per the reports, Huawei Mate 30 Pro will have a penta-camera setup. The case bears a larger cutout at the upper half which suggests that the device will have 5 sensors at the rear with an LED flash. However, we are not certain if the patented case is for the Mate 30 Pro but it is definitely for one of Huawei’s 2019 flagship.