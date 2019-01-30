Samsung will sell ‘Lite’ variant of the Galaxy S10 but it won’t be called Galaxy S10 Lite

Samsung, the world’s leading smartphone manufacturer, is all set to launch its new flagship lineup — the Samsung Galaxy S10 at the Samsung Unpacked launch event in the U.S. on 20th February.

According to the reports, there will be three variants of the Galaxy S10 series — Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and a toned-down version of the S10 which was said to be named Galaxy S10 Lite. However, the latest report says that the device may come with a different name instead of the Galaxy S10 Lite.

The report, coming from South Korean through a Samsung representative, suggesting that the company is adamant that it will not be marketing the smallest of the three handsets as a “Lite” model. While the device will certainly be a lite version in nature but it won’t arrive with a ‘Lite’ name.

Along with the three Galaxy S10 devices, the company is also all set to launch a 5G-enabled version, which could be showcased at the Mobile World Congress 2019 at Barcelona, Spain. The MWC 2019 will kick-off on 25th February and end on 28th February.

Recently, a Samsung smartphone phone with model number SM-G970U appeared on Geekbench and earlier reports have revealed that the model number belongs to the S10 Lite which is the lowest configuration model in the series.

As per the specifications mentioned in the Geekbench listing, the phone is fueled by “msmnile” processor, which is a codename for the 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset and is coupled with 6GB of RAM. The phone will be running on Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own One UI on top.

Previous reports have revealed that the S10 Lite will come with a 5.8-inch S-AMOLED Infinity Display that supports 18.5:9 aspect ratio and full HD+ resolution. The S10 Lite will be drawing power from 3,100mAh battery. The smartphone will have multiple models, including 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

On the back side, the smartphone will be featuring a dual camera setup while a single camera will be available on the front side of the device. Similar to the Galaxy A7 (2018) smartphone, the lite variant of the Galaxy S10 will be featuring a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone will be available in five color options — Yellow, White, Black, Green, and Blue. As for the pricing, in the U.K., the smartphone will be available with a price tag of 699 pounds (~$892) while it could be priced between $650 and $750 in the US.

