OPPO K1 to launch on February 6 in India

Indian retailer Flipkart had recently teased that a new series of smartphones will be made official soon. The landing page on the retailer site has been now updated as it now confirms that the OPPO K1 smartphone will be made official on Feb. 6 at 12 PM. The K1 smartphone will be introducing the OPPO’s K-series of smartphones in India. It is the very same smartphone that was announced in China in October last year.

OPPO K1 promises to deliver latest technology at an incredible price. It is expected to arrive as the cheapest smartphone with in-screen fingerprint scanner. In China, the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage editions of the OPPO K1 are respectively priced at 1,599 yuan (~$237) and 1,799 Yuan (~$267). In India, the smartphone is likely to be priced around Rs. 20,000 (~$281).

OPPO K1 Specifications and Features

The OPPO K1 is fitted with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display that delivers full HD+ resolution. The waterdrop-style notched screen offers an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The Snapdragon 660 is present under the hood of the OPPO K1 with up to 6 GB of RAM. It comes with a native storage of up to 64 GB.

The ColorOS 5.2 flavored Android 8.1 Oreo is preinstalled on the device. It comes with a selfie camera of 25-megapixel. Placed on the rear side of the phone is 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup. It is packed with a 3,600mAh battery. The smartphone had initially launched in gradient color variants of Blue and Red color choices in China. Later on, the Chinese manufacturer had released Silver Green and Black color editions of the smartphone.

A recent report has revealed that Redmi may launch the Redmi Note 7 smartphone in India on Feb. 12. The OPPO K1 that is launching around a week ahead of the Redmi Note 7 will be a good rival for the Xiaomi phone. In related news, it is speculated that the OPPO will be also launching new smartphones such as OPPO F11, F11 Pro and R17 Neo in India in the near future.