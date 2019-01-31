Oppo K1 could launch in India in the first week of February for under Rs. 20,000 ($282)

A couple of days ago, we reported that Oppo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone with in-display fingerprint sensor in the Indian market. While the company didn’t reveal the name of the device in the tease, it looked like the Oppo K1.

Now, according to a new report from 91Mobiles, the Chinese company is planning to launch the smartphone in the first week of February and will be sold exclusively through Flipkart. As for the pricing, the report adds that the device will be priced under Rs. 20,000, which roughly converts to $282.

The Oppo K1 was first launched in China in September last year. When launched in India, this will be the first device in the K-series from Oppo to make its way to the Indian market. So far, the company has concentrated on the R-Series, F-Series and A-Series phones in India.

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo K1 features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixels screen resolution and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is protected by a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass on top.

Under the hood, Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor is powering the device, along with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Both models come with 64GB of internal storage and also comes with a microSD card slot that enables you to further expand the phone’s storage capacity.

As for the camera department, there’s a dual-camera setup on the back, where the camera sensors are stacked horizontally in the top-left corner alongside an LED flash. It features a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with AI-based features for enhancing the camera performance.

Coming to the front-facing camera, the handset comes equipped with a 25-megapixel shooter for taking selfies and video calling. The company has tried to include all the trendy features in the phone and thus, along with the smaller waterdrop notch, there’s also an inclusion of an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo operating system out of the box with the company’s own ColorOS 5.2 on top. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi i 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and GLONASS. It is powered by a 3,500mAh battery that supports Super VOOC fast charging technology.