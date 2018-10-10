OPPO K1 launched; brings in-display fingerprint, premium design and affordable pricing

OPPO has officially launched its latest mid-range smartphone in China. The OPPO K1 is one hell of a premium mid-range beast in terms of the design and even the specifications don’t disappoint. The K1 is already available for pre-order in China with the price starting at 1,599 Yuan (approx. $231).

OPPO K1 comes with the gradually trending water drop notch at the top of the display. This ensures the bezels around the display are at their thinnest. We must note that the K1’s front design is the same with that of the OPPO R17 that was launched a couple of months back. The rear design is, however, different from the R17. The K1 still packs a dual rear camera setup but unlike the R17, its camera is located at the top left corner arranged in a horizontal alignment. The premium mid-ranger doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor at the back instead, it packs an on-screen fingerprint sensor. This makes OPPO K1 one of the few mid-range phones with the emerging fingerprint recognition technology.

Talking about the specs, OPPO K1 packs a humongous 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The display has a Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top and offers a high 91% screen-to-body ratio. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 premium mid-range chipset. The SD660 chipset has got a worthy successor in the Snapdragon 710 but it still is a powerful midrange chipset. The processor teams up with 4GB of RAM on the base model and 6GB of RAM on the higher variant. Both variants come with 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded.

For photography, the OPPO K1 packs a 25MP selfie shooter which sits at the water drop notch. At the rear, the dual camera set up is a 16MP+2MP combo. The camera comes with artificial intelligence (AI) which enhances the photographic experience. The camera samples shot using the K1’s rear cameras look pretty impressive. Providing the interface is the Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2 that brings several cool features to the model. The device gets its juice from a 3,500mAh battery with OPPO’s Super VOOC fast charging technology.

As for the prices, the OPPO K1 is available for 1599 yuan ($231) for the 4GB+64GB variant and 1,799 yuan ($259) for the 6GB+64GB. The device comes in Van Gogh Blue and Mocha Red and will start shipping on October 19. Outside of China, you can pre-order the K1 on Giztop, Gizmochina’s online shop and have it delivered when shipping commences. Check out the K1’s camera samples from below.