Buy Oppo K1 At A Lowered Price Of Just 16,990 INR On Flipkart

Oppo took the wraps off its hotly-anticipated K1 smartphone in October last year.

Much to the delight of the Chinese smartphone maker, the Oppo K1 continues to garner popularity among smartphone lovers even months after hitting the store shelves.

Taking the phone’s skyrocketing demand into consideration, Oppo is now offering the K1 at considerably lowered price on Flipkart. So without further ado, let’s delve into the details.

The Oppo K1 comes in astral blue and piano black color versions, both carrying an 18,990 INR (about $267) price tag.

As part of its latest offer, the Indian electronic commerce company is offering the two eye-catching color versions for just 16,990 INR, which roughly converts to about $240.

An absolute steal at this price, the Oppo K1 takes the smartphone experience to the next level. It sports an extra large 6.4 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

The device packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Octa Core 1.95 GHz processor along with an Adreno 512 GPU, under the hood.

Moreover, the K1 ships with 4GB of RAM and offers 64GB of expandable (up to 256GB) internal storage capacity for you to save your favorite content.

On the photography front, the Oppo K1 houses a 16.0MP+2.0MP dual-camera setup on the back. Up front, there’s a 25.0MP AI Beauty camera for selfies and video chatting.

Furthermore, the dual-SIM smartphone runs ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo OS. It draws its juices from a robust 3600mAh battery.

Aside from an optical in-screen fingerprint sensor, the Oppo K1 features a slew of other useful sensors like the accelerometer, gyro, proximity, and compass.

You can follow this link in order to check out the full specification and grab the discount before this unmissable offer comes to an end.