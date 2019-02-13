Samsung SM-P205 spotted on Geekbench, believed to be Galaxy Tab A (2019)

A Samsung device with model number SM-P205 was spotted on Geekbench earlier today. The device is believed to be the Galaxy Tab A (2019), a successor to the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 (2016).

The Geekbench result reveals the device runs Android 9. It is powered by the Exynos 7885 which is more powerful than the Exynos 7870 that powers the 2016 model.

The 7885 is also a 14nm chipset like the 7870 but it has 2 x Cortex A73 cores clocked at 2.2GHz and 6 x Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.6GHz. The Exynos 7870, on the other hand, has 4 x Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 1.6GHz and 4 x Cortex A53 cores clocked at 1.0GHz. The 7885 also has a Mali-G71 MP2 as against the 7870’s Mali-T830 MP1.

There is 3GB of RAM and hopefully paired with 32GB of storage for the base model. The 2016 model, which I own, has 16GB of storage with 3GB of RAM. We hope there is a 64GB model too.

This model above is expected to come with a stylus as its model number starts with a P. Samsung tablets which have an S Pen usually have a “P” starting their model numbers.

The firmware for the phone is said to have been sported online about a month ago. Now that it has been seen on Geekbench, it is expected to launch soon.

(Source, Via)