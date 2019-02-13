OPPO F11 Pro teaser poster confirms a 48MP rear camera sensor

OPPO has just shared a teaser poster for the much-anticipated R11 Pro on Twitter. The teaser is all about the camera prowess of the device and it confirms the presence of a 48MP sensor. The teaser didn’t specify if the massive sensor will be on the front or rear but an earlier leak tips the device to pack a 32MP pop-up selfie camera. Thus, the 48MP will be the main sensor at the rear.

The teaser promotes the device with the hashtag # BrilliantPortrait. apparently in reference to the powerful selfie camera it packs. The tweet also promotes the low-light camera function of the model which indicates the device will have the AI super night mode feature.

Although there is no date set for the R11 Pro’s launch, the device is expected to launch sometime in March. It recently got certifications in Indonesia and Thailand with a model number of CPH1969. The F11 Pro is expected to feature a high-end MediaTek SoC with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. As for pricing, the OPPO F11 Pro is rumoured to be priced under Rs. 25,000 (~$350) in India when it is launched.

