Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) vs Moto G7 Play vs Realme C1 (2019): Specs Comparison

Huawei just launched a new entry-level phone in the Philippines: the new Huawei Y6 Pro (2019). To be honest, it is not really new, it already debuted in Sri Lanka about two weeks ago with a leather back. But the variant that just hitten the Philippines has no leather back and comes with a very affordable price. That is why we decided to compare with other recent entry-levels that catalyzed a lot of attention in the last period: the new and long-awaited Moto G7 Play by Motorola and the Realme C1 (2019) from the first Oppo’s sub-brand. Who will win? Go ahead with this specs comparison to discover it.

Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) vs Motorola Moto G7 Play vs Oppo Realme C1 (2019)

Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) Motorola Moto G7 Play Oppo Realme C1 2019 DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 156.28 x 73.5 x 8 mm 147.3 x 71.5 x 8 mm, 149 grams 156.2 x 75.6 x 8.2 mm, 168 grams DISPLAY 6.09 inches, 720 x 1520p (HD+), 290 ppi, IPS LCD 5.7 inches, 720 x 1512p (HD+), 294 ppi, IPS LCD 6.2 inches, 720 x 1520p (HD+), 271 ppi, IPS LCD PROCESSOR MediaTek Helio A22, quad-core 2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, octa-core 1.8 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, octa-core 1.8 GHz MEMORY 3 GB RAM, 32 GB – micro SD slot 2 GB RAM, 32 GB – micro SD dedicated slot 2 GB RAM, 16 GB – micro SD dedicated slot SOFTWARE Android 9 Pie, EMUI Android 9 Pie Android 8.1 Oreo, Color OS CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS CAMERA 13 MP f/1.8

8 MP f/2.0 front camera 13 MP f/2.2

8 MP f/2.2 front camera Dual 13 + 2 MP f/2.2 and f/2.4

5 MP f/2.2 front camera BATTERY 3020 mAh 3000 mAh, fast charging 10W 4230 mAh ADDITIONAL FEATURES Hybrid Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot Dual SIM slot

Design

Nowadays, even entry-level handsets such as these ones come with a pretty elegant and attractive design. Among these handsets, the one that comes with a better look, in my opinion, is the Huawei Y6 Pro (2019). I like it because of its very small dewdrop notch on the upper side of the display, unlike its rivals that come with big and silly notches. While Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) dominates the entry-level scene with its cool design, Moto G7 Play shines for its build quality. Indeed, it is splash resistant and it also comes with a display protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass 3 (only in selected markets, so make sure to check the specs sheet when the phone will hit your zone). Also note that the Moto G7 Play is the only to rock a fingerprint reader, it is placed under the rear camera. Oppo Realme C1 2019 is not a big deal when it comes to aesthetics.

Display

The display is the weak point of low-end handsets. These devices offer just an HD+ resolution, so they are not the best in terms of definition. But they have sufficient displays with decent detail and the IPS technology. I would choose my favorite one basing on the size of the display and the notch. If you want a compact device that is easy to use with one hand, go for the Moto G7 Play, if you want the biggest and most comfortable screen, then choose Realme C1 2019 and if you want the smallest notch, go for the Huawei Y6 Pro 2019.

Specs & Software

Here we have the most important differences. Moto G7 Play comes with the midrange-class Snapdragon 632 chipset that is an upgrade of Snapdragon 625 and 626 (not better than Snapdragon 630, though), while Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 and Realme C1 2019 have entry-level chipsets. Despite Moto G7 Play comes with less RAM (just 2 GB against 3 GB on the most expensive variants of Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 and Realme C1 2019), I would choose the Moto G7 Play for its faster SoC.

Camera

The camera department that wins this comparison is the one present on the Moto G7 Play, at least on the paper. It has a decent focal aperture for an entry-level handset, and it is the only that can record videos with 4K resolution. Further, it comes with a pretty nice front camera equipped with a front-facing LED flash. The second place goes to the Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 for its brighter aperture, even though Realme C1 is the only rear dual camera phone boasting an additional depth sensor. We chose the Huawei Y6 Pro 2019 as the second camera phone of this comparison because of its good detail with several light conditions and its better front camera.

Battery

Realme C1 (2019) is equipped with a mammoth battery: 4230 mAh is an infinite capacity for an entry-level handset. Indeed, it is one of the battery champions of 2019. Its opponent can nowhere compete with the Realme C1 2019, just like most of the other entry-level devices.

Price

Huawei Y6 Pro (2019), Moto G7 Play and Realme C1 2019 cost about €120/$135, €150/$170 and €100/$110, respectively. Moto G7 Play wins this comparison because of its excellent build quality, good cameras, fingerprint reader and very nice chipset. But Realme C1 2019 with its huge battery offers the ghivalue for money.

Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) vs Motorola Moto G7 Play vs Realme C1 (2019): PROs and CONS

Huawei Y6 Pro 2019

PROs

Great cameras

Affordable

Front-facing LED flash

CONS

Limited availability

Motorola Moto G7 Play

PROs

Compact and lightweight

Good build quality

Better hardware

Front-facing LED flash

Fast charging

Fingerprint reader

CONS

Average cameras

Oppo Realme C1 2019

PROs

Very affordable

Big battery

Nice hardware

Android Pie

Fast charging

CONS