ANATEL confirms Samsung Galaxy A50′ battery capacity

The Galaxy A50 is one of the A-series smartphones Samsung is scheduled to release this year. A couple of its specs have leaked in the past few weeks and now a Brazilian certification has confirmed its battery capacity.

The phone’s battery has been certified by Brazil’s telecommunications agency which is known as ANATEL. The battery has model number EB-BA505ABU and a nominal battery capacity of 3,900mAh (~4,000mAh). The Galaxy A50 appeared on Geekbench as the SM-A505FN, so we are pretty sure this is its battery.

Although the Galaxy A50’s battery is smaller than that of the Galaxy M20 (5000mAh), it is bigger than that of the Galaxy M10 (3,400mAh). It has the same 6.2-inch display and it should be able to last a bit more than a day paired with the Exynos 9610 processor.

Geekbench already revealed that the Galaxy A50 will have 4GB of RAM and it is expected to be paired with 64GB of storage. Samsung may also announce a 6GB RAM variant with 128GB of storage.

For optics, the phone will have triple rear cameras and a 24MP selfie camera. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner and run Android Pie out of the box.

