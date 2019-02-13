Samsung Galaxy M30 passes FCC certification, could feature Super AMOLED Infinity-V display

Samsung recently launched its all-new Galaxy M-series smartphones in the Indian market — Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20. The company is now gearing up to launch the third smartphone in this new lineup — Samsung Galaxy M30, but the exact the launch date is not yet known.

Now, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M30 has passed through the FCC certification process, which reveals some new information. It suggests that the phone could come with a Super AMOLED display, which is missing in the Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20.

Earlier, the phone’s renders were leaked online, revealing its design. It also revealed that the phone will come with triple camera sensors on the back along with an LED flash, positioned vertically in the top-left corner. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 is expected to come with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-V display with support for Full HD+ screen resolution (2220 x 1080 pixels). The phone, which will feature minimal bezels, will house its front-facing camera in the V-shaped bezel on top of the display.

Coming to the camera sensors, the phone could come with a 16-megapixel front-facing snapper along with support for face unlock feature. On the back side, the device will feature a 13-megapixel primary sensor and two 5-megapixel sensors along with an LED flash.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by the company’s own Exynos 7904 chipset, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. We are also expecting another variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Connectivity options on the device will include dual-band Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. As for the software, it’ll come pre-installed with Android 9 Pie-based One UI. The phone will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery which could easily last through a day on a single charge.

