Xiaomi is India’s smartphone king for 2018 -IDC

Xiaomi‘s tremendous progress in the Indian smartphone market is again in the spotlight, thanks to the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Asia/Pacific Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker that has just been released. The market data reveal a 14.5% YoY growth in 2018 as the industry shipped 142.3 million units and Xiaomi had the lion share.

The data shows that the company known as the “Apple” of China had a pretty successful year in 2018 with a total shipment of 41.1 million units shipped. This happens to be the largest shipment by any of the top brands in India. The shipment gives Xiaomi a market share of 28.9%. On the other hand, global market leader Samsung shipped a total of 31.9 million phones giving it a market share of 22.4%. BBK subsidiaries Vivo and Oppo also won big in India with a market share of 10% and 7.2% as well as shipments of 14.2 million and 10.2 million smartphones respectively. Little known Chinese company Transsion, owners of brands like Infinix, Tecno completes the top 5 for 2018.

Read Also: Xiaomi India’s giant light mosaic Mi logo clinches Guinness World Record

Xiaomi is expected to consolidate on this lead in India with its Pocophone and Redmi brands alongside the Mi brand. IDC’s report shows the Redmi series contributed tremendously to the growth of the brand. Xiaomi’s Redmi 5A and Redmi Note 5/Pro series emerged as the fastest selling devices of 2018 across brands, driving 10 million shipments each in the entire year. Another contributory factor was the opening of more offline stores in rural areas while consolidating on its online sales. Xiaomi is still the king of online sales with a share of 47.2% while the IDC report shows the Chinese company became the second largest OEM in terms of offline sales.

(source)