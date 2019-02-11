Samsung Galaxy A8s Unicorn Edition in two different color variants launched for 2799 Yuan (~$412)

After several rumours and leaks, Samsung has finally launched the new Galaxy A8s Unicorn edition aka FE (Female Edition) about which we read earlier. It is available in two gradient colour combination of pink yellow and pink blue to match Valentine’s eve. It is available from the JD.com at the price of 2799 Yuan which roughly translates to $412. The new Galaxy A8s Unicorn Edition carries similar specs as like of the standard variant.

The phone remains identical to the normal version in terms of design and specs. There is hardly any change in terms of specs. As per the official spec sheet, Galaxy A8s Unicorn Edition packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 Soc coupled with Adreno 616 GPU. It features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) Infinity-O display having an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The new Unicorn Edition comes with a 6GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It follows the new trend of ditching the 3.5 mm jack instead of USB-C interface.

In-camera, Samsung has added a 24-megapixel primary sensor, 10-megapixel telephoto sensors with 2X optical zoom and 5-megapixel depth sensor. The Korean giant has brought a huge 24-megapixel selfie camera on the front side. Samsung Galaxy A8s Unicorn Edition measures 158 x 74 x 7.4 mm and weighs over 173 grams. It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

The new Samsung Galaxy A8s Unicorn edition carries “magic mirror” feature also. It allows users to use the display as a mirror by activating the feature from the bixby button.

Although the standard variant is available in three different colour options of Blue, Green and Grey.

