Huawei’s new patent shows AR glasses that connects with a smartwatch

Last year, in November, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Technologies, revealed in an interview to CNBC that the company is working on developing augmented reality (AR) glasses that could be connected to a smartphone.

While Richard Yu didn’t reveal more information about the device, a newly published patent application of Huawei suggests that the Chinese company is also exploring the development of AR glasses that can be connected to a smartwatch, which will be connected to a smartphone.

The patent, filed by Huawei Technologies, was published in the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on 7th February. Titled ‘Eyeglass Frame’, the patent describes a lightweight, discrete and relatively inexpensive AR headset.

Going by the patent, it seems that the slim glasses can be used as an Augmented Reality headset. Interestingly, the glasses do not have a camera, display or microphone and the user will need to have a smartwatch.

The Huawei AR glasses are further equipped with an adapter and a mirror. While the adapter is placed close to the smartwatch, the content is displayed on the smartwatch display via the mirror. The device also supports audio playback.

The patent shows two different frames in the illustrations, but the placement of the smartwatch is the same. However, there’s a slight difference in the spectacle feet. For the glasses, both a transparent and semi-transparent optical element can be used.

Before the Huawei AR glasses launches in the market, the company will probably launch a smartwatch with a camera module first given that none of Huawei’s current smartwatches come with support for camera sensors.

Earlier, in an interview with CNBC, Richard Yu had suggested the timeline for the launch of this Huawei AR glasses. It could get launched by the end of this year or early next year. However, there’s no confirmation if the device will be similar to the one shown in this patent or something different.

Apart from Huawei, another smartphone manufacturer — Apple is also reportedly working on an augmented reality-based glasses that can be connected to iPhone and are speculated to launch in a year or two.

