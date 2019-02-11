OPPO PBFM30 images reveal design as launch draws near

In the previous week, a new mid-range OPPO PBFM30 smartphone had appeared on TENAA will full specifications, but its images weren’t revealed. The images of the phone have been added to its listing on TENAA. The TENAA images of the OPPO PBFM30 confirm that it will be a budget-friendly phone from the company.

The images of the PBFM30 reveal that it will be yet another OPPO smartphone with waterdrop notch display. Through TENAA it has been revealed that it will be arriving with a 6.2-inch display. The notched screen will be offering HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels.

The images of the smartphone on TENAA suggests that it could be sporting a glass panel on its rear. The back panel of the phone is fitted a dual camera and a fingerprint scanner. The smartphone measures 155.9 x 75.4 x 8.1mm. The weight of the device is 158 grams and it will be releasing in colors like Pink and Blue apart from gray variant seen in the above images.

The OPPO PBFM30 receives power from an octa-core processor that clocks at 1.8 GHz. The SoC is supported by 3 GB of RAM. The inbuilt storage of the PBFM30 is 64 GB and it also carries support for expandable storage. The Android 8.1 Oreo OS is available preinstalled on the device. The Android OS could be customized with the latest ColorOS 5.2 UI from OPPO.

The smartphone is fueled by a 4,100mAh battery. Its dual camera setup has a 13-megapixel main sensor which is coupled be an additional 2-megapixel lens. For shooting selfies, there is a front-facing camera of 16-megapixel on the device.

None of the recent leaks have revealed the final product name of the device. Probably, it could end up as the first A-series phone from the company for 2019.

