Buy Xiaomi Smartmi Humidifier For Just $138.99 On Banggood

Staying true to its reputation for offering the best bang for your buck, Banggood has now launched a 30 percent price plunge for the Xiaomi Smartmi Humidifier.



The original Smartmi Pure Humidifier is quiet and consumes less power, making it a highly cost-effective device that ensures an unceasing supply of moist air all the time.

It boasts an array of impressive functions including the ability to run for eight hours even after reaching the lowest level. Moreover, it supports automatic water evaporation, keeping your surrounding free from the odor.

The user-friendly design of the Smartmi Pure Humidifier allows the user to efficiently separate the water tank and the rest of the electrical components.



It features a 4L large capacity tank that moisturizes throughout the night even during top gear operation. You can easily open the water tank to wash it.

Moreover, this Xiaomi-branded humidifier includes a capacitance water level sensor that can automatically detect water level. There’s a panel water level lamp that shows the water level.

Aside from that, it has smart control, wherein the user can operate it using the Xiaomi App. The It operation integration is displayed on its integrated capacitive touch panel.

On top of that, you can even control the humidity remotely. The device covers a humidification area of 10-15㎡.

While we’d normally expect a top-branded portable evaporation air humidifier to cost a bomb, the Xiaomi Smartmi Humidifier has now gone up for sale bearing a reduced price of just $138.99 on GearBest.

This is a noteworthy 31 percent drop in the device’s original asking price of $199.99. Regrettably, this discount will only be valid for the first 20 pieces.

You can click here to visit the promotion page and take full advantage of the Xiaomi Smartmi Humidifier. It is also worth noting that the promo is slated to end on February 18th.