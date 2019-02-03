OPPO PBFM30 full specifications leaked on TENAA

Around a week ago, OPPO PCDM00 / PCDT00 smartphone had appeared on TENAA with full specifications and images. While the identity of the PCDM00 / PCDT00 remains a mystery, a new OPPO phone with model number PBFM30 has appeared with full specification on the database of TENAA telecom authority in China. Unfortunately, the listing does not include the images of the phone yet.

The OPPO PBFM30 measures 155.9 x 75.4 x 8.1mm and it weighs 158 grams. The smartphone will be available in the market in at least pink and blue colors. It is fitted with a 6.2-inch display that produces HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720. The display resolution suggests that it will be equipped with a notched screen and it could be an upcoming A-series from the company.

The OPPO PBFM30 smartphone is fueled by 1.8 GHz octa-core processor that is assisted by 3 GB of RAM. It comes with an internal storage of 64 GB and there is a microSD card slot for additional storage. The smartphone is preinstalled with Android 8.1 Oreo OS. The OPPO PBFM30 has 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual camera setup. For capturing selfies, it has a front-facing camera of 16-megapixel. The smartphone is also equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The PBFM30 receives power from a 4,100mAh battery. Since it is mid-range phone, it is unlikely to carry support for fast charging.

The Chinese manufacturer is expected to unleash couple of smartphones in the first quarter of this year. In China, it is expected to debut OPPO R19 and R19 Pro smartphones with pop-up selfie cameras. The company is also expected to announce the OPPO F11 and OPPO F11 Pro smartphones in India in the near future.

In the coming month, OPPO will be present at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 tech trade show in Barcelona, Spain. It is expected to unleash its first foldable phone and 10x hybrid optical zoom camera technology. It is also aiming to launch its first 5G phone in the first half of this year.

(source)