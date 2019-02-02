Meizu Note 9 hits TENAA, packs 4,000mAh battery

A Meizu phone with model number M932Q has been spotted on TENAA’s website and this device is believed to be the Meizu Note 9. This isn’t the full listing but it still contains some key specs.

The Meizu Note 9 measures 153.11 x 74.3 x 8.65 mm. It is slightly shorter and less broad than the Meizu Note 8 which measures 153.6 x 75.5 x 7.9 mm. However, it is thicker and that can be attributed to its larger battery capacity. The listing says it is 3,900mAh (technically 4,000mAh), 400mAh more than that of the Meizu Note 8.

The Meizu Note 9 will also come with a larger 6.2-inch display. The resolution isn’t stated but it is most likely FHD+. Its predecessor doesn’t have a notch but the Note 9 has been reported to have a waterdrop notch.

That’s all the key specs the listing reveals. A full listing should appear in the coming weeks. However, earlier reports say the phone will pack a 48MP primary rear camera and run Android 9 Pie out of the box.

(Via)