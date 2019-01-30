Meizu Zero now available on Indiegogo crowdfunding for $1299

Apparently, Meizu didn’t design the flagship Meizu Zero to end up as just a concept phone. The Chinese company has plans to commercialise the smartphone and that has just commenced. The Meizu Zero crowdfunding campaign has now been launched on Indiegogo with the order expected to start shipping in April.

We didn’t expect the Meizu Zero to come cheap but nothing prepared us for the $1299 price tag which is slammed on the device. But then, the sleek mobile phone looks to be worth that much with the innovative features crammed inside. The crowdfunding is looking for just 100 backers for the version which has the 1299 price tag. This model is dubbed “Exclusive Engineer Unit” and is said to be handmade by Meizu’s engineers. That puts a question mark on the ability of the company to mass-produce the model. There is another version tagged “Exclusive Pioneering Unit” and with a $2999 price tag but that version is sold out. Don’t be surprised about that, there was just a single unit available.

Already 13 persons have backed the model as at the time of reporting. That means there are just 87 units left and the crowdfunding campaign will be open for the next 31 days. It is left to be seen what will happen next after the crowdfunding campaign. Perhaps, more units will be made available but the level of response during the crowdfunding exercise will determine that.

