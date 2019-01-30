Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 teardown shows how its magnetic slider works

The Mi MIX 3 has received generally positive reviews. It is one of the best camera phones of 2018 according to DxOMark but what really sets it apart from other phones is its slider design which uses magnets instead of springs or an electric motor.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything has made a teardown video of the Mi MIX 3 and it also shows how the slider works. There are a bunch of magnets in the device and Xiaomi employed the basic rule of magnets – opposite poles attract and like poles repel. It is a simple but very effective solution that ensures the phone stays opened or closed.

The teardown video also revealed the bundled cable with the phone is specially designed to allow you to slide the phone open while charging. A third party cable won’t let you do so.

The Mi MIX 3 packs a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. It is powered by the Snapdragon 845 processor with up to 10GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has dual 12MP rear cameras and a 24MP + 2MP dual camera combo in front. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3,200mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4+ and wireless charging. Xiaomi even includes a wireless charger in the box.

