OnePlus trolls Apple as it celebrates latest ranking as India’s premium smartphone brand

It is not uncommon to see phone manufacturers troll their main rivals as they all struggle to grab a chunk of the market share. In recent times, Apple has been the main recipient of such trolling from fierce rivals Huawei and Samsung at different times. Who would have expected OnePlus would join the gang so soon. But then, guess they’ll all go to any length to break the brand loyalty Apple enjoys globally.

Counterpoint recently released its smartphone market data for the Indian market and OnePlus was ranked as the No. 1 (fastest growing) premium smartphone brand in India. Overwhelmed with the feat, OnePlus took to Twitter and Apple was the recipient of the trolling. The company’s tweet announcing the achievement didn’t directly call out Apple but it made reference to Apple’s voice assistant Siri. The tweet also employed Apple’s style of capitalization in writing the words “iDare you”

There is no doubt OnePlus’ tweet is a publicity stunt but an impressive one that didn’t require throwing any shade. OnePlus have enjoyed a great deal of success as a result of its innovative features and affordable pricing, which will appeal to the buyers in India. Whereas Apple’s latest iPhone comes with way expensive pricing but similar features with Android flagships. Apple recently threw its own trolling at CES 2019 with a billboard with the teaser; ‘What happens on your iPhone stays on your iPhone’. Apparently, this is an indirect criticism of security vulnerability on Android OS.

