Buy Teclast F7 Plus Business Laptop For Just 328,99 € On GeeKmaxi [Coupon Inside]

There’s no dearth of feature-rich laptops in the market today; however, these devices aren’t easy on the pocketbook.



In a bid to make a new generation business laptop that’s slim and lightweight available to cost-conscious buyers, Teclast is offering the F7 Plus at a dropped price on GeeKmaxi.

We’ll shed light on the discount you can get on the Teclast F7 Plus business laptop in just a bit. Aside from that, we’ll show how you can save a considerable amount of extra money at checkout.

Capable of delivering a powerful performance, the F7 Plus would normally set you back a pretty penny on both online and offline stores.

Much to the relief of those living on a tight budget, Teclast is now offering the coveted F7 Plus laptop at a lowered price of only 338,99 € on GeeKmaxi.

This is a significant drop in the laptop’s original asking price of 368,99 €. But there’s more for you to cheer about.

You can use coupon code YQL3MPZT and get an extra 10,00 € off before placing your order.

In other words, you can bring the already lowered retail price of the Teclast-branded laptop further down to only 328,99 € simply by applying the aforesaid coupon.

Designed for your daily use, the Teclast F7 Plus is quite a steal at this price. The laptop comes with a 14.0-inch IPS display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Moreover, the F7 Plus can efficiently handle advanced multitasking with the 8GB of DDR4 RAM it ships with.

On top of that, it offers a hearty storage capacity of 128GB SSD for you to save your favorite photos, videos, and other multimedia content.

It is powered by an Intel 8th Generation Gemini Lake processor and packs a highly competent 9th Generation UHD graphics GPU to deliver an enhanced casual gaming and basic photo editing experience.

Housed in a sturdy-but-light metal body, the F7 Plus houses a 2.0MP camera that can capture memorable moments and come in handy for video chatting.

The Teclast F7 Plus runs Microsoft Windows 10 operating system and is backed by a 38Wh Li-polymer battery that delivers a longer battery life of up to 8 hours.

Moreover, it comes with 3.5mm Headphone Jack, four built-in speakers and a slew of other features housed in a 33.10 x 22.00 x 1.49 cm frame that weighs in at just 1.5000 kg.

If the Teclast F7 Plus business laptop has stirred your interest, you can head straight to this link to buy it at a lowered price on GeeKmaxi. The availability date of the laptop is February 8th.