Apple iPhone XI (2019) renders, specs leak hinting at a 4000mAh battery

Apple’s next-generation iPhone models are still a long time away. The 2018 models are still fresh in the market and the company will most likely keep to its launch schedule meaning the 2019 iPhones won’t drop until several months from now. Despite that, we continue to see leaks purported to be for iPhone XI (2019). A fresh render of the iPhone XI has no appeared online but you should take it with a pinch of salt.

The latest leaked render also tag along some of the key specifications of the device. The iPhone XI is expected to feature a 5.8-inch OLED screen with Super Retina HD just like the iPhone XI. The leak even features the dimensions of the device and it is given as 5.65″ (h) x 2.79″ (w) x 0.30″ (d). As with the iPhone 8 and others, the iPhone XI will feature an IP68-certified waterproof/dustproof body. The renders also seem to confirm that the iPhone XI will feature a triple rear camera setup.

Read Also: First render of the iPhone XI shows Apple will join the triple camera bandwagon this year

Perhaps, the most interesting listing is the 4000mAh battery the device is said to pack. Apple iPhones have always featured smaller batteries so a 4000mAh cell is awesome. The device will even feature a USB Type-C port. The device won’t come with 5G support, going by the leak. Finally, it will be available in four cool colours- Silver, Gold, Space Grey & Blue.

(source, via)