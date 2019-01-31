Known for offering a wide selection of products at wholesale prices, AliExpress is now giving consumers a lot more to cheer about in the form of its latest promo.



Dubbed as ‘Star Deal Of The Week,’ the recently kicked-off promotion features all sorts of electronic items, accessories, apparels and a slew of other products that come in handy in day to day life.

More importantly, all items included in the aforesaid promotion have gone up for sale carrying heavily discounted prices. So without further ado, let’s check out the details.

The promotion page features the UMIDIGI F1 smartphone that usually sells for $249.99. As part of its promo, AliExpress is now offering this feature-laden mobile phone for a dropped price of just $197.49.

This 21 percent discount will be valid for three appealing color versions including black, red and gold. On the downside, the F1 will be going back to its retail price shortly as there were only a limited number of pieces remaining.

Likewise, AliExpress is doling out a noteworthy 50 percent off on the YI M1 Mirrorless digital camera that would normally set you back $599.98 on both online and offline stores.

Thanks to the aforesaid discount, you can now buy the digital camera for only $299.99. On top of that, new users can apply a $3 off coupon to save more money at checkout.

With only 195 pieces remaining, the promo is slated to end in five days.

Similarly, there were only 47 pieces of the MAXSUN Graphic Card GTX1050Ti remaining at the time of writing. AliExpress is offering this powerful graphics card that usually sells for $245 at a dropped price of only $139.65 for five days.

While there’s no dearth of products that gadget lovers can get their tech greedy hands on in this promo, fashion-conscious buyers haven’t been neglected either.

Keeping in line with that, the SHEIN Black Vintage Women Trousers that carries a $20 price tag has now gone up for sale bearing a dropped price of just $12.

There are equally big discounts available on TipsieToes kids’ shoes, ZABRA real 925 Zircon ring, Men’s Real Leather Motorcycle Jacket, Casio Watch Analogue Men’s quartz sports watch and lots more.

You can click here and visit the promotion page to check out the rest of the products and grab the discounts before the promo wraps up!