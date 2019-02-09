OPPO R19 poster reveals it will have a 48MP dual camera setup

There was a time the OPPO F series launched as the international variant of the OPPO R series but that has changed. Both series are now sold in the same markets these days. However, it appears OPPO may revert back to the old system based on this poster of the OPPO R19.

The OPPO R19 in the poster below looks like the OPPO F11 Pro which leaked yesterday. The R19 is clearly launching in China and we know the F11 Pro is making its way to India in early March.

The front of OPPO R19 has shaved off bezels but there is a thin cutout in the top frame for the speaker. There is no notch or punch hole which means the phone has a pop-up selfie camera much like the Vivo V15 Pro. Leaked photos of the OPPO R19 from last week already revealed the phone’s pop-out camera slides out from the middle.

On the back, the R19 has dual rear cameras with an LED flash above the sensors. All three share the same housing and are arranged vertically. They are also positioned in the middle of the device and connect to the frame. The poster says the main camera is a 48MP sensor.

There is no fingerprint scanner on the rear but there is also no fingerprint icon on the display but it most likely has an in-display fingerprint scanner. The OPPO R19 has a blue-purple gradient finish but should launch in other colors too.

There is no info on when it will be announced but we won’t be surprised if OPPO unveils it in China before the OPPO F11 Pro launches in India.

