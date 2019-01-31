Alleged OPPO R19/F11 live shots reveal pop-up selfie camera and notch-less screen

Couple of leaked shot of an upcoming OPPO smartphone have surfaced online. The smartphone is equipped with a pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display. There is no confirmation yet on whether it belongs to the forthcoming OPPO F11 or OPPO R19 smartphone.

The OPPO F9 and OPPO R17 phones from last year were equipped with waterdrop notch enabled displays. As it can be seen in the below images, the mysterious OPPO smartphone features a notch-less screen. Hence, the smartphone is expected to deliver a marvelous viewing experience thanks to its high screen-to-body ratio.

The mysterious phone features a vertically arranged triple camera setup with a fingerprint scanner placed below it. The rear shell of the phone seems to be made out of glass.

The OPPO F-series phones have always featured horizontally aligned dual camera setup on the rear. Even the OPPO R-series until the R15 lineup from last year were launched with horizontal dual camera setup but the R17 and R17 Pro were fitted with vertical dual cameras. Also, both the R17 phones were equipped with in-display fingerprint scanner, while the F9 came with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Hence, it is difficult to determine whether the newly spotted handset is OPPO F11 or OPPO R19.

Another interesting feature on the mysterious OPPO is the presence of a pop-up selfie camera. A recent leak had revealed that the OPPO R19 would be featuring a center-positioned selfie camera and its rear cameras would be also placed on the center area on the top half of the back panel. Also, the case images of the OPPO R19 that had surfaced in the previous month not only had cutouts for these cameras, but also it featured a cutout for a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Hence, there is a possibility that the above photos may belong to the OPPO R19 handset. As of this writing, there are no leaks that have revealed the presence of pop-up selfie camera on the OPPO F11.

One of the images show the About Phone page of the phone, but vital information such as device name and model have been blackened. Hopefully, forthcoming leaks may reveal more information on the identity of the device. What’s your take on the above images? Could it be the OPPO R19 or OPPO F11 or some other OPPO phone? Share us your views by posting your comments below.

