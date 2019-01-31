Staying true to its reputation for offering the best bang for your buck, Chinese online store Banggood has launched the ‘US Warehouse CNY Sale.’



The promotion sale is giving Banggood users a lot to cheer about in the form of big discounts, coupons and a slew of other unmissable deals.

A wide selection of heavily discounted products has been split into three main categories including US Warehouses, Daily Deals For CNY and Always On Sale.

If your order exceeds $45 (US only), you qualify to receive free shipping. As if that weren’t enough, Banggood even guarantees a 1-week delivery and hassle-free returns of goods.

Aside from that, you can use site-wide coupon US2019 for US Warehouse. Slated to expire at UTC+8 on February 13th, this coupon will not be valid for products carrying discounted price tags.

The ‘Daily Deals for CNY’ section features multiple rounds, each valid for one day.

For the sake of an instance, the Round 1 is slated to start on February 2nd and will come to an end on February 3.

In the meantime, Banggood users can avail considerable discounts on select items included in the aforesaid round.

The ‘Always On Sale’ segment has been further divided into multiple sub-categories including Toys Hobbies and Robot, Electronics, and Tools, Industrial & Scientific just to name a few.

Most of the items included in the above-mentioned sub-categories will be carrying considerably lowered prices for a limited period of time.

For example, you can buy the BlitzWolf BW-BS3 selfie stick for a reduced price of only $15.99 under the ‘Consumer Electronics’ sub-category.

Note that the device will go back to its retails price of $21.99 as soon as the promo comes to an end.

In order to visit the promotion page and take full advantage of the discounts all you need to do is to follow this link without wasting time.

Check Out Banggood’s US Warehouse CNY Sale